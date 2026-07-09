Summertime Hydration Strategies

Summer is a season to spend outdoors soaking up some sun. But all that time outdoors can pose some health risks if people are not careful. The dangers of overexposure to the sun are well-documented. Sunburn is one such threat that can not only lead to discomfort, but also increase a person’s risk for skin cancer. But sunburn is easily prevented with the use of sunscreen, and that’s not the only summertime threat that’s easily avoided.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in. Come the dog days of summer, it’s easy to lose fluids when spending time outdoors. Sweating is one way to lose fluid on a hot day, but there are myriad ways to avoid dehydration once the hot weather kicks in.

· Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. According to NHS Inform, the national health information service of Scotland, thirst is typically the brain’s way of warning individuals that they are dehydrated. So it’s unwise to wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. A proactive approach can help to prevent dehydration, especially when spending time outdoors on hot days.

· Take breaks for water. A mid-morning coffee break or a mid-afternoon snack break are part of many people’s daily routines. You also can incorporate drinking water into your daily routine. When pouring your morning coffee or tea, pour yourself a glass of water as well. When reaching for a mid-afternoon snack, pour yourself another glass of water.

· Keep a water journal. Documenting your daily water intake is one way to overcome forgetfulness in relation to remaining hydrated. Smartphone apps like Water Reminder and Plant Nanny can help people remember to drink water throughout the day. For those who prefer a more traditional approach to journaling, keep a small notebook near your desk or in your pocket when going outdoors so you can always know when your most recent water break occurred.

· Look to foods to stay hydrated. Drinking water isn’t the only way to ensure you stay hydrated. Various foods are loaded with water. Henry Ford Health® notes that watermelon, berries, bell peppers, and grapes are water-rich foods that can help you stay hydrated.

Dehydration can creep up on hot summer days and put people in serious jeopardy. That’s why it’s imperative that people make a concerted effort to hydrate and do not wait until they’re thirsty to enjoy a glass of water on a hot summer day.