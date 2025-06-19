Summertime Skin Protection Strategies

Summer is a season to soak up some sun and enjoy the generally more laid back atmosphere that’s become synonymous with the months of June through August. Though no one wants to dampen the summer fun, it’s important to note that the season should not be entirely carefree. In fact, emphasizing skin protection is vital to ensuring the season is both fun and safe.

Wear Sunscreen Every Day

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery urges individuals to wear sunscreen every day in the summer. No two people are the same, and that’s evident in the various skin types. People with fair skin may already know from experience that they need to apply sunscreen in the summer. But ASDS notes even people with naturally darker skin that tends to tan instead of burn need to wear sunscreen every day as well. The ASDS recommends applying roughly one ounce of sunscreen two to three times each day in summer. Sunscreen should have a minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 30. It’s possible to get sunburn even in cooler climates or on cloudy days when time in direct sunlight is minimal. So the sunscreen rule can apply year-round, but is especially important in summer when people tend to spend more time outdoors than during other times of year.

Opt For Protective Clothing

The ASDS notes that unbleached cotton, tightly woven T-shirts or shorts, and wide-brimmed hats provide excellent protection against the sun. Many manufacturers now offer high-SPF clothing that absorbs UV rays. Pairing such clothing with daily applications of sunscreen can be a great way to protect skin against summer sun.

Pay Attention To Your Skin

Routine skin examinations in summertime can uncover warning signs of skin cancer. For example, the ASDS notes that discoloration, a changing mile or a rough red patch of skin are early warning signs of skin cancer. Contact a dermatologic surgeon immediately if any of these signs are detected.

Avoid Sunbathing To Reduce Sunburn Risk

The ASDS notes the only way to prevent exposure to potentially harmful sunburn is to stay in the shade. Though many consider a little color in summertime harmless, the reality is that skin cancer develops over time and sunburn is dangerous. Each sunburn a person gets increases his or her risk of developing skin cancer, so even a mild sunburn that disappears in a day or two can have a long-term and potentially deadly impact.

Fun in the summer sun is part of what makes the season so special. But it’s imperative that people take steps to protect their skin from sun damage when enjoying warm summer days in the great outdoors.