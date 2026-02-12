Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts

Valentine’s Day brightens up the bleakness of the shortest and most wintry month of the year for the northern part of the globe. Businesses and homes are awash in pink and red each February, with heart-shaped decorations and boxes filling up store aisles. Sending heartfelt sentiments is a large part of celebrating Valentine’s Day, and most people cherish the day for the opportunity to bestow gifts on the ones they love.

The National Retail Federation says more than half of all consumers typically plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day. In 2025, $27.5 billion was spent on the holiday, with consumers continuing to prioritize gifting those closest to them. The NRF reports the top gift categories for Valentine’s Day are candy, flowers, greeting cards, an evening out, and jewelry. Here’s how to make these gifts more thoughtful and endearing.

Candy

Gift givers can select candy that is preferable to their loved one instead of choosing the first box of chocolate they find at the store. Perhaps the person you love likes confections from a boutique candy shop a few towns over or has a hankering for candy from overseas? Mexico, for example, is known for its Dulce de Leche, while Halva is a dense, sweet treat from the Middle East. Choosing a special candy really sets the gift apart.

Flowers

Flowers are special gifts. Too often, people feel pressured to buy roses on Valentine’s Day, even if this might not be a special someone’s preferred flower. Choose, instead, a flower that has particular meaning to the person or one that is known to be a favorite. Aster and Baby’s Breath are two blooms known for being symbols of love, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Greeting Cards

A handmade card may express warmer sentiments than one picked up at the store, particularly since the former can be customized to the recipient. Include personalized sentiments, inside jokes or memories of time spent together. Craft and hobby stores offer plenty of supplies for paper crafting, so it’s possible to create a lovely greeting card with minimal effort.

A Night Out

A night out can be tailored to the interests of the couple celebrating. Book a dinner at a restaurant that was the scene of your first date; otherwise, stay in and watch a movie you each love.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a very personal gift. While it may seem like a great idea to surprise a special someone with a bracelet or earrings, if the style is off or the color wrong, the piece may not be worn. Rather, the surprise can be a trip to the jewelry store together to pick out something recipients wear all the time.

Gifts that fit the interests, personality and memories of a couple can be especially meaningful on Valentine’s Day.