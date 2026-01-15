Tips For Those New To Skiing

Millions of people across the globe love to ski. Unofficial Networks Ski & Mountain News reports that the 2024-25 season recorded 61.5 million skier visits, the second-highest on record, which suggests the popularity of skiing and snowboarding shows no signs of slowing down.

With so many active participants, those who plan to ski for the first time may be eager to hit the slopes. But it is important for new skiers to heed some beginner tips.

Get a Ski Pass

If possible, find a ski resort nearby and purchase a pass in advance. Once you have the pass you can visit the mountain and ski whenever you have available time. Plus, the expense of the pass can be incentive to get out and use it, ensuring you get your money’s worth.

Expect to Fall

On a first day out, it is likely you will fall down quite often, and it can be challenging to get up. Knowing this will occur in advance can help you avoid embarrassment. Also, expect people to be more skilled than you, even young children who have been skiing for quite some time.

Protect Your Feet

Novices may feel that their feet get too cold, wet or sore. It is important to get boots that are comfortable and fit well. Harvard University suggests boots that enable you to wiggle your toes, but not allow you to turn your foot side-to-side within the boot. Try several boots when renting, and eventually purchase your own boots with a custom fit.

Take Lessons

A private lesson can be very helpful for novices, teaching them form and instilling confidence. The instructor also can help you avoid bad habits.

Wear Thick Ski Pants

Ski pants insulate against the cold and wet snow, and when falls inevitably occur, the thickness of pants can offer padding.

Layer on Top

Wear a waterproof jacket and layers so you can add or remove layers as needed. A zippered jacket is easier to take on and off or simply loosen when you’re hot.

Rent Skis

Bearfoot Theory suggests renting skis at the resort before investing in your own so you get an idea of what you like. Skiing clothing and gear goes on sale at the end of the season, which enables you to save money when it comes time to invest.

Ski with Those Better Than You

Skiing alongside those who are more advanced than you can help. Find people you trust to be patient and invite you along. Chances are you will learn a little more quickly because you’ll be compelled to keep up. It’s also perfectly alright to ski solo once you gain some measure of comfort on the slopes.

Start with Groomed Runs

As a beginner, focus on getting a strong foundation on groomed runs. Then move on to powder to test out something a little more intense.

Build Up Leg Strength

Focusing on workouts that involve strengthening your calves and quadriceps can lead to greater endurance when it comes time to hit the slopes.

Skiing is an entertaining recreational activity that draws scores of enthusiasts each year. Beginners are urged to start slowly and develop the skills necessary to become competent and confident skiers.