Tips to Plan a Summer Adventure

Few people would deny summer is a season of relaxation. But that familiar laid back vibe does not mean summer also can’t be a time for adventure.

The definition of an adventure depends on who does the defining. To some, an adventure may entail relaxing on a boat as it sways back and forth on a serene lake or in a calm ocean. For others, adrenaline levels need to rise in order for an activity to qualify as an adventure. It’s perfectly alright for people to define adventure in their own unique way. However one chooses to define an adventure, the following are some summer adventure planning pointers that can make an upcoming excursion more enjoyable.

· Choose your destination and route. Heading off for parts unknown with no itinerary may seem like the ultimate adventure. However, a lack of planning can quickly derail a getaway. Traffic, fellow tourists, lodging shortages, and other unwanted developments are all likely when vacationers do not plan ahead. By planning an adventure in advance, travelers can choose routes that are less likely to be overcome with traffic, book stays in memorable and comfortable accommodations and steer clear of crowded tourist destinations.

· Leave yourself some leeway. Of course, planning ahead does not require planning every second of each day you will be traveling. Leave yourself some wiggle room and free time to head off the beaten path if you so desire. Avoid making dinner reservations for each night you’re traveling, as doing so might lead you to prioritize making the reservation over exploring. Instead, build in some days and nights where you can go at your own pace without having to rush to ensure you make it to a prearranged activity or dinner reservation on time.

· Pack food and beverages. Nothing can derail an adventure more quickly than thirst and/or a growling stomach. Going off the grid or enjoying an adventure without a schedule dictating your every moment is easier when you pack food and beverages. Depending on where you’re going, the nearest eatery could be far away, which means travelers who don’t pack food and beverages are likely to spend more time driving in search of sustenance than they are enjoying an adventure.

· Make a contingency plan. Road trips are not as predictable as excursions to resorts that make no secret about all guests can enjoy during their stay. Traffic, large crowds and weather can turn an adventurous road trip into an exercise in managing frustration. A contingency plan that includes a detailed list of alternative activities and destinations can ensure an adventure does not become a nightmare if forces beyond your control present themselves.

· Ask for everyone’s input. Everyone, even solo travelers, can benefit from additional insight when planning an adventure. Parents can ask their children if there’s anything in particular they want to do during a trip so kids are equally excited about the vacation. Solo travelers can ask friends and family members for advice about potential activities and sights to see during their trip.

Planning a summer adventure can be its own enjoyable experience that heightens travelers’ anticipation for an upcoming trip.