Tips to Winterize Your Vehicle

The elements pose a unique challenge to motor vehicles, and that’s particularly notable when seasons change. Though the shift from spring to summer or even summer to fall may not be too significant, drivers who want to safeguard their vehicles would be wise to take certain measures to prepare their cars or trucks for winter weather.

Winterizing a car can be an important part of vehicle maintenance. That’s particularly true for vehicle owners who live in regions where winter is marked by especially cold temperatures and/or significant snowfall. As fall gives way to winter, drivers can take these steps to winterize their vehicles.

· Address tires and tire pressure. The experts at Kelley Blue Book note the danger of aging and/or poorly inflated tires, particularly in winter. Icy, wet and/or snow-covered roads can be dangerous to traverse, so it benefits drivers to examine their tires prior to winter. Worn down treads reduce traction and make it more difficult for vehicles to stop, which is already challenging on roads where ice is present. It’s equally important to keep tires properly inflated, as KBB reports each 10-degree dip in temperature can lead to a one-pound loss in air pressure. Poorly inflated tires can decrease performance and safety on the road.

· Check the battery and replace it, if necessary. Another step to winterize a car involves the battery that helps to keep the vehicle running. The automotive experts at Firestone note that sinking temperatures force the chemical reaction within vehicle batteries to slow, which reduces the amount of power the battery can generate. In fact, Firestone estimates a battery can lose as much as 60 percent of its strength in freezing temperatures. Firestone urges drivers to get a battery assessment test prior to winter to ensure the battery is healthy enough to endure the coming months. If the assessment indicates the battery is weak, replace it prior to winter.

· Check fluid levels. Routine vehicle maintenance at an auto body shop or car dealership typically involves checking and topping off fluid levels. Book such an appointment in advance of winter to ensure the vehicle has coolant, which KBB notes is formulated to resist freezing. Without sufficient coolant, a vehicle engine can suffer significant damage. Windshield washer fluid also should be filled to ensure the windshield can be sufficiently cleaned of salt during and after snowstorms. A pre-winter oil change also can help the vehicle run smoothly throughout the colder months.

· Inspect belts and hoses. KBB notes cold weather weakens belts and hoses, which can become brittle and fail in low temperatures. Belts and hoses should be checked prior to winter. Engines can overheat, electrical system problems can emerge and power steering may be compromised if belts and hoses are allowed to fall into disrepair.

Winter can be a challenging time of year for cars and trucks. Various strategies to winterize a car before the mercury drops can make it safer to be on the road when the weather turns cold.