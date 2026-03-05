Tips When Traveling With Pets

Traveling with pets can be a rewarding experience that enables individuals to share new adventures with their companion animals. Bringing pets along on vacation has become quite popular. According to Top Dog Pet Travel, a central Florida agency specializing in pet-friendly bookings, there has been an uptick in people traveling with their pets since 2024. A report from the American Pet Products Association indicates 22 percent of both cat and dog owners reported taking their animals on at least three flights in 2024.

Although traveling with pets can be fun and cuts down on costs for pet boarding or alternative care, it also requires careful planing to keep pets safe, comfortable and free from stress throughout the trip. These practical tips can make traveling with pets a smooth experience, whether one is traveling by car, plane or just off on a weekend getaway.

Plan Ahead

Research any pet regulations and restrictions prior to traveling. Some hotels, airlines and rental properties have specific rules or fees for pets. Always confirm if companion animals are allowed, and determine if there are restrictions on size, breed or the number of pets. Every airline has different rules for in-cabin versus cargo travel for pets. International travel may require certain vaccinations or quarantine periods, so it pays to start planning well in advance.

Visit the Vet

A checkup with the pet’s vet is a good step prior to any trip. The vet will make sure the animal is current on vaccinations and well enough to travel. Getting a copy of the pet’s medical records and vaccination schedule is helpful, as some airlines or destinations may require it. Also inquire about medication for motion sickness or anxiety, if necessary.

Bring Familiar Items

Animals like consistency and routine. Keeping familiar items nearby can help reduce anxiety in unfamiliar environments. Bring along food, bowls, leashes, and preferred toys or bedding.

Stick to Routine

Give the pet time to adjust to the new surroundings and adhere to the same meal, walk and play schedules the animal is accustomed to at home. Regular feeding helps avoid stomach upset, as does bringing bottled water or water from home.

Pack Some Patience

Even the most well-behaved pet may act out a little when in unfamiliar territory. Also, it’s possible to encounter individuals who may not be as amenable to sharing surroundings with pets. Pets will take emotional cues from their owners, so projecting calm can be beneficial.

Traveling with pets is becoming increasingly popular. Planning ahead and working with pet-friendly venues can ensure that everyone in the family enjoys some time away.