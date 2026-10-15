Breast cancer is marked by the formation of malignant cells in the various tissues of the breast. Family history and other factors like age increase a person’s risk for breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the most common type of breast cancer is ductal carcinoma, which begins in the cells of the ducts and accounts for roughly 70 to 80 percent of all breast cancer cases. Ten to 15 percent of all breast cancer cases are lobular carcinoma, which begins in the lobes or lobules.

After a person is diagnosed with breast cancer, a cancer care team will begin to discuss treatment options. It’s important to weigh all options carefully. By understanding breast cancer treatments beforehand, individuals can make more informed decisions should they need to. The following are some treatment options for breast cancer.

Surgery

Breast cancer surgery typically involves a process to remove the cancer. A lumpectomy is a surgery that removes the tumor and some healthy tissues around it. This usually is reserved for a small cancer. Others may have a mastectomy to remove all of the breast tissue, including lobules, ducts, fatty tissue and some skin. A sentinel node biopsy may be needed to see if the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes. In some cases, removing several lymph nodes is necessary if the cancer has spread.

Radiation

Radiation treatment employ high-energy rays or particles to destroy cancer cells. Radiation can be used to help lower the chances that the cancer will come back after breast-conserving surgery. It also can be used if cancer has spread to other parts of the body. The American Cancer Society says external beam radiation therapy is the most common type of radiation therapy for women with breast cancer.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy involves anti-cancer drugs that may be injected or administered orally. The drugs travel throughout the bloodstream to reach cancer cells in most parts of the body. Chemotherapy may be given before surgery to shrink a tumor or afterwards to kill any cancer cells left behind or ones that may have spread. Since chemotherapys is systemic, it can affect all areas of the body and may result in various side effects, according to the NCI.

Hormone Therapy

Hormone therapy may be recommended for postmenopausal women who have been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive or if the hormone receptor status is unknown. As the medications block certain hormones that some breast cancers are sensitive to, the cancer growth is stunted. Blocking the hormones also can cause the cancer cells to die, says the Mayo Clinic.

Targeted Therapy

Targeted therapy utilizes medicines that attack specific chemicals in cancer cells. By blocking these chemicals, the treatment can cause cancer cells to die. The ACS says 15 to 20 percent of breast cancers make too much of a protein known as HER2. The most common targeted therapy medicines target HER2.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy boosts a person’s own immune system with certain medications to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

A cancer care team may use any combination of breast cancer therapies to stall the growth of the cancer and stop it from coming back.