Post-Pandemic Gifts for Friends and Loved Ones

Families, businesses, schools, and just about everyone had to modify daily life in dramatic ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the most significant effects of COVID-19, beyond the health implications, have been the changes in outings and gatherings and the ways holidays were celebrated.

The 2021 holiday season figures to be especially jovial as the world continues to emerge from the pandemic. As shoppers hit the holiday shopping trail once more, they can look to the pandemic for gift-buying inspiration.

Travel-related gifts

Travel restrictions greatly limited where people could go, so millions embraced staycations as a means to taking breaks from school and work. Travel restrictions have now been lifted in many parts of the world, and vaccinated individuals may feel more comfortable traveling again. Consider gifts that include travel essentials, such as luggage, plane tickets, toiletries, hotel vouchers, and even gift cards to use on vacation purchases.

Preparatory gifts

People are much more germ-conscious as a result of the pandemic. Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline, but it still pays to be cautious and sanitary. Gifts that promote cleanliness may continue to be appreciated and also prepare a person should another pandemic occur in the future. Stylish reusable face masks; special sanitary keys that limit contact with things like ATMs, doors and elevator buttons; ultraviolet disinfecting lamps; and even purses and bags that can be cleaned without damage are all gift ideas that make cleanliness more convenient.

Home improvement supplies

In the wake of canceled vacation plans, homeowners channeled their vacation dollars into home improvements. Those who still have plans to redo and renovate will appreciate gifts that may include gift cards to popular home improvement and design retailers. In addition, as certain home improvement materials like lumber have gotten more expensive, a cash gift to offset the cost of materials can help people see projects through to completion.

Dining out vouchers

Even though many restaurants pivoted to takeout service or established outdoor seating to meet safety requirements, dining establishments still felt the pain of the pandemic. More people have now returned to traditional dining, and restrictions on indoor dining have gradually been loosened. Therefore, gifts that focus on dining out, such as certificates for favorite restaurants or wine bottle caddies for BYOB establishments, can make for great gifts.

Support new hobbies

Many people took on new hobbies and explored new activities to pass the time during the pandemic. Encourage these hobbies by gifting tools and supplies. If a person adopted a new pet, try pet-toy subscriptions or even purchase pet health insurance.

Though the pandemic is something many people would love to forget, holiday shoppers can look to it for inspiration when buying gifts for loved ones this year.