A Quick and Delicious Holiday Dessert

The holiday season is synonymous with many things, including delicious foods. While Thanksgiving turkeys or Christmas geese will be found on many a table this holiday season, baked goods and desserts are what many people look forward to this time of year.

Holiday hosts with a lot on their plates might not have the time to prepare homemade baked goods for their guests. Thankfully, the following recipe for “Chocolate-Strawberry Pie” from Addie Gundry’s “No-Bake Desserts” (St. Martin’s Press) can be prepared in just 15 minutes, all without turning on the oven.

Chocolate-Strawberry Pie

Yields 1 pie

1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, trimmed and halved

1 store-bought (or homemade) chocolate cookie pie crust

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon minced crystallized ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of kosher or sea salt

6 large egg yolks

21/2 cups half-and-half

6 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 tablespoon rum extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Additional strawberries for garnish (optional)

1. Place the strawberry halves in a single layer in the bottom of the pie crust.

2. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, ginger, nutmeg, and salt over medium heat.

3. Whisk in the egg yolks to create a thick paste. Gradually whisk in the half-and-half until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

4. Add the chocolate and whisk until combined. Add the rum and vanilla extracts. Cool the mixture for 4 minutes.

5. Pour the filling over the strawberries and up to the top of the crust. Chill the pie for 2 hours or until set.

6. Garnish with additional strawberries, if desired.