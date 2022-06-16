Father’s Day Gift Ideas for All Types of Dads

This Father’s Day, families will gather to thank dads for all they do. Gifts often are part of Father’s Day celebrations, and here’s a list of gift ideas for dads with various interests.

Gaming Dad

The draw of popular video games doesn’t abate for some men as they get older. If your dad is at home with a game controller in hand, then gifts that feed his hobby can be ideal.

Virtual reality has made great strides. Devices that enable VR gameplay and other entertainment may appeal to Dad. There are a few options on the market, like the Oculus, Pico Neo, HTC Vive, and Valve Index.

Another option is to gift the Nintendo Switch Console, which enables your dad to play at home connected to the television or on the go with the handheld controller and screen combination so he never misses a chance to engage in gameplay.

Sports Dad

Tap into your father’s love of sports with gifts tailored to his passion. Baseball and soccer are played during warm months, so tickets to a game are something dads and their children can do together. You also can cheer his team on in front of a new big-screen television he gets for being such a great dad.

Outdoorsman Dad

If your dad is most at home with a fishing pole and tackle box, kayaking a nearby body of water, or hiding in a tree stand during hunting season, then gifts that cater to his love of the great outdoors are perfect. Insulated thermoses, waterproof bags for storing phones or wallets, multitools, backpacks, and hiking boots make great gifts.

Techy Dad

Does the idea of the latest “smart” offering get your father all revved up? Then purchase gifts that cater to his love of gadgets. Maybe he can use a new tablet or laptop that bridges the gap between home and office. Could it be time to upgrade his smartphone? A doorbell camera or home security kit can help Dad keep an eye on the comings and goings around the house when he’s away. Or help him create surround lighting effects that can react to content on the screen or music being played with LED smart lighting strips.

Practical Dad

Some fathers don’t want flashy gifts, preferring ones that can be used daily. Think about a new paper shredder or identity block roller stamp to keep sensitive information safe. If Dad takes long road trips, then he might be able to use a car visor extender or a smartphone holder. Shelving, racks, or storage straps for the garage also may put a smile on Dad’s face.

This year, make Father’s Day a smash hit with gifts that cater to Dad’s interests.