Plan an October weekend getaway

Fans of fall know that few things can beat the crisp, sunny afternoons of October. The early days of the month bring with them comfortable temperatures and beautiful vistas. Summer’s heat and humidity often are things of the past, and time spent outdoors, whether raking leaves or tailgating at a football game, can be quite pleasant.

Early October is home to two holidays: Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which fall this year on October 9th. That means following the first full week of the month people in the United States have a chance to enjoy a three-day weekend to soak up all fall has to offer. Here are a few ideas.

Camping and Hiking

Take in the awe of fall foliage up close and personal by visiting a rural area or park a short drive away from home. New York City residents, for example, can head to the Catskills, while Chicagoans can head to White Pines State Park. Different regions of the country will show off their fall colors at different times, and while foliage may be past peak, these two- to three-hour drives be highly enjoyable.

Fall Festivals

Check out the chamber of commerce or visitors’ bureau websites of various cities and towns to see what is being offered relatively close by. Many will put on community fairs, festivals and the like. Columbus Day also presents a chance to celebrate Italian culture in many places, so Italian food and cultural festivals may be on the docket for those looking for such an excursion.

Skiing Towns

When the last of the summer tourists depart from ski resort towns and the lull sets in before the winter ski season heats up, visitors to Colorado cities like Aspen or Telluride or the Vermont city of Stowe can find great deals on hotel stays and dine out at relatively empty restaurants.

Warm Weather Culture

People who are not ready to part with warm weather can head to Miami. Miami often puts on a huge festival on Columbus Day and people from all over the world come to enjoy it. There’s fun for all ages and guests are welcome to arrive in costume.

Indigenous Cultures

Individuals looking to learn more about Native Americans may want to travel to the states with the highest populations of Indigenous peoples. These include Alaska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana, and North Dakota. It’s likely celebrations will be held in these areas highlighting their distinct culture and heritage.

Columbus Day weekend is an ideal time to get away before the rush of the holidays sets in soon enough.