The holiday season doubles as cookie season. Indeed, there’s no shortage of baking opportunities in December. Various cookies make the rounds, and if you are tasked with bringing cookies to a function, you might be interested in something a little different.

“Santa’s Whiskers” likely get their name from the coconut on these cookies, which resemble Santa’s beard. Maraschino cherries add some jolly red to the cookies as well, making them perfect for Christmas. Try this recipe from “Butter, Flour, Sugar, Joy” (Sourcebooks) by Danielle Kartes.

Santa’s Whiskers

20 to 24 cookies

1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 12-ounce jar pitted maraschino cherries, strained and stemmed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut