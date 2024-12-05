these decorative items add a lot to holiday festivities

It’s easy to recognize the holiday season has arrived. Holiday-centric sights and sounds abound this time of year. In fact, the arrival of decorations in stores seemingly comes earlier and earlier each year, perhaps to accommodate people’s undying enthusiasm for the holiday season.

Decorating a home or business for the holidays involves some familiar items, but this is a time of year when people can truly make the holidays their own. With that in mind, here are some considerations for decorations and other trinkets that can add a lot of cheer to this already festive time of year.

Wreaths

Wreaths are one of the simplest ways to dress up windows, doors or other areas of a home. These decorative items can be made from various materials. Evergreen boughs are one of the more traditional, but there’s also colorful garlands, flowers or even ribbon that can be wrapped to make a wreath.

Lights

Lights are integral parts of both Christian and Jewish holiday celebrations. Lights adorn homes to represent Christ being the Light of the World. In Judaism, the lighting of eight candles for Chanukah represents how a small amount of Temple oil miraculously burned for eight days and nights. Filling a home with artificial lights or candles adds a festive touch to dark winter evenings.

Advent Calendar

While it is called an advent calendar and traditionally ties into the time preceding Christmas, anyone can utilize an advent “countdown” calendar as they anticipate the arrival of Christmas Day. There are different iterations of advent calendars, from chocolate calendars to decorative ones featuring doors behind which there are whimsical figurines. Kids may even want to get involved in making homemade calendars.

Poinsettias

Poinsettias come in a variety of colors, but red is the hue of choice for holiday decorating. Perhaps surprisingly. poinsettias are tropical plants. The “flowers” you see on the plants aren’t flowers at all. They’re modified leaves called bracts. If you take good care of poinsettias, they even can be planted outdoors for the summer.

Boughs and Branches

One of the easiest ways to add a festive touch to a home for the holidays is with items that likely can be scavenged from outdoors. Take a hike and gather some evergreen boughs, tree branches, pine cones, and holly sprigs, which can be turned into garlands, wreaths or centerpieces. With a little white speckle paint, you can give them a snow-covered look.

Decorating for the holidays is a popular tradition and one that can make spaces even more festive to enjoy. Various items can enhance the ambiance and set the scene for the joyous weeks to come.