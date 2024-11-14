tips to choose your next book

Avid readers are always seeking new material to whet their literary appetites. Reading can be an immensely enjoyable activity, and one with notable benefits. According to Basmo, a reading tracker app, a couple hundred thousand books are published each year. The sheer volume of material to choose from can make it challenging to find a good book.

Readers can pursue many avenues to find new books. The following are just a few ways to find the next book you won’t want to put down.

Visit the Library

With so much content at your fingertips, it may be tempting to turn to the internet to find a new read. Instead, go back to where many people first fall in love with reading. The local library has many great offerings and personnel who can help you find something that will prove a good match.

Visit a Local Bookstore

If you’d rather purchase a book, your local bookstore is an ideal place to get feedback on books. Whether it’s a chain store or an independent retailer, many bookstores employ individuals who are book lovers themselves. Ask for recommendations.

Try an App

Options like Whichbook enable you to find your next book based on various qualifiers, such as emotion, geography or type of character.

Go with a Classic

Browse a list of classics and find books that you haven’t read yet or even ones you may want to reread now that you are older. There are reasons these books have withstood the test of time.

Ask Family and Friends

Query the people in your life who love to read and find out what they are reading. You may be introduced to an author that you weren’t familiar with or a book series that is right up your alley.

Join a Book Club

A book club will expose you to a rotation of new books for as long as you are a member. Since books tend to be suggested by members each go-round, you won’t fall in the trap of only choosing one genre or “safe” titles that you are used to.

Go with Authors’ Recommendations

If you like a particular author, research who he or she is reading. Some authors recommend others in the industry. While some of these recommendations may be for compensation or publicity, many are legitimate suggestions.

Let Your Reading History Dictate

Reading services like Amazon’s Kindle will recommend new titles based on your reading habits; otherwise, search for “books like (name title)” online to discover books that have a similar theme or style.

Reading is a popular pastime that can strengthen the brain and relax the body. There are many ways to find new books to read to keep one’s library fully stocked.