Memorable Ways To Celebrate Dad This Father’s Day

Dads do a lot for their families, and Father’s Day is the perfect time to acknowledge those efforts. The days when dads would receive a colorful necktie for Father’s Day are largely (and, for fathers, thankfully) a relic of the past. Modern Father’s Day celebrations tend to involve more careful planning, and the following are some ways to make this year’s day for dads one to remember.

Take Dad On A Tour Through His Own History

The popularity of genealogy has skyrocketed over the last decade-plus, as various firms have made it easier than ever for individuals to trace their family histories. If Dad counts himself among the millions across the globe interested in their family histories, moms and kids can work together to create a virtual tour through that history. Present the history as a printed book or as a video, sharing interesting things you learned about Dad’s ancestors but also highlighting key moments in his life. This presentation can be accompanied by a subscription to a genealogy service and a tour of some of Dad’s childhood haunts before the family enjoys brunch or dinner in the neighborhood where Dad grew up.

Take To The Great Outdoors

Father’s Day is celebrated in mid-June, making the day a perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors (weather permitting). Plan a day around Dad’s favorite outdoor activity. If Dad is an avid fisherman, book a family outing on a charter boat so Dad can focus on catching fish and not navigating. If Dad loves being in natural settings, camp out the night before Father’s Day so he can wake up to the sound of birds chirping in the crisp morning air. If Dad has a favorite baseball team, take him out to the ballgame so he can soak up some Father’s Day sun.

Book A Private Chef

If Dad has a fascination with food, perhaps nothing can make Father’s Day more memorable than a delicious meal served by a private chef. Private chefs will do all the work, giving moms and kids more time to spend with Dad throughout the day, and then the whole family can enjoy a special meal made by someone whose specialty is crafting delicious dinners. Offerings vary, but many private chefs handle all the cooking and cleaning. Identify Dad’s favorite dish and then look for a chef who specializes in that type of cuisine.

Appeal To Dad’s Inner Adventurer

Some Dads may just want to relax on Father’s Day, while others may prefer a more adventurous celebration. If Dad falls into the latter group, book a fun and adventurous activity the whole family can enjoy together. A kayaking trip, a skydiving session, a round of paintball, or even tickets to a rock concert on Father’s Day weekend can connect Dad with his inner adventurer.

There’s no shortage of ways for families to make this Father’s Day one Dad won’t soon forget.