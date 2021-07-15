North America Is Home to Many Beautiful Beaches

The warm breezes and crashing surf draw millions of beach-goers to coastal locales each year, making a day at the shore one of the most popular summer pastimes. It’s easy to forget your concerns while basking in the glow of the sun and counting the seagulls coasting over the horizon.

Even though people travel all over the world to dip their toes in the sand of beautiful beaches, many may not have to venture too far from home. Beautiful beaches make up the coastlines throughout North America. Here’s just a few of those awe-inspiring spots and what makes them unique.

• Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina: Visitors to the Outer Banks understand just how magical these barrier islands can be. This beach has the region’s hallmark sandy dunes and frothy surf, and stretches for 72 miles. It’s an ideal spot to get lost while beachcombing or diving through the waves.

• La Jolla Beach, California: Found in northern San Diego, this beach has something for everyone. The waves are great for surfers and the north end of the beach has scenic cliffs. For those who want to enjoy the beach without all the sand, there’s a palm tree-lined promenade.

• Waikiki Beach, Hawaii: No best beaches list would be complete without a mention of one of the most picturesque beach locales in North America: Hawaii. Vacationers flock to this island state for the azure waters and impressive surfing conditions. Waikiki Beach is one of the most famous surf spots in the world. It also provides the full Hawaiian tourist experience. There are endless restaurants, resorts and nightlife along this two-mile strip of sand.

• Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada: The white sands of Wasaga draw scores of visitors every year to create a party atmosphere similar to Florida beaches during college students’ spring break vacations. Cottage rentals are available and there are tourist-friendly shops selling mementos and beachside essentials.

• Main Beach, East Hampton, NY: When it’s time to get away from the hustle and bustle of New York City, A-listers and others flock to the eastern shores of Long Island, namely the Hamptons. With sprawling mansions and picturesque towns, this area is much quieter than Manhattan’s bustling streets. Plus the white sands and delicious foods are powerful draws.

• Clearwater Beach, Florida: The beaches of Florida’s eastern coast certainly are popular, with Jacksonville, Daytona, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami Beach high on visitors’ lists. However, the west side of Florida has its own vibe. Broad, sandy shores on the Gulf Coast, also straddling Tampa Bay, entice families and other vacationers year after year. Take a dolphin-sighting cruise or just enjoy the magnificent sunsets while you’re at Clearwater Beach.

Let’s not forget Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and several others. Vacationers don’t need to fly to the tropics to enjoy beautiful beaches. Many are very close to home.