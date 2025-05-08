ways to make mother's day extra special

Mother’s Day is celebrated each May and marks a perfect opportunity to show Mom how much she’s loved and appreciated. Mother’s Day has been celebrated for more than 100 years, and in that time mothers have grown accustomed to certain staples of the holiday. A bouquet of fresh flowers, Sunday brunch at a local restaurant and some gifts from a partner and the children have become standards each Mother’s Day.

While Mother’s Day standards may never lose their appeal, families looking to make this year’s celebration a little more unique can consider these ideas.

· Whip up (or order in) some baked goods. If Mom is the family baker, surprise her this year with some homemade baked goods. An aroma of freshly baked goodies around the house can set a welcoming tone for the day, particularly if the treats are prepared in the morning before Mom wakes up. Partners and children whose baking skills leave a little to be desired can get some freshly baked treats from a local bakery and have them waiting for Mom when she wakes up.

· Take to the road. Another way to make Mother’s Day extra special is to make the celebration a weekend affair. A weekend getaway can be a welcome breath of fresh air for mothers and serve as a great opportunity for the family to unwind and celebrate Mom away from everything that reminds her of the hustle and bustle of everyday life. A getaway can be an especially ideal surprise for mothers whose children are full grown. Invite adult kids along and make their attendance a surprise for Mom.

· Book a unique experience. Experiential gifts have been wildly popular in recent years, so why not incorporate this trend into Mother’s Day celebrations? Book a tour of a local vineyard or winery, take Mom to a live theater performance, or take her out for a day on the water, complete with brunch and a champagne toast. Such memorable experiences won’t soon be forgotten and can provide an exciting alternative to previous Mother’s Day celebrations.

· Ensure Mom doesn’t lift a finger. A truly special Mother’s Day will give Mom a day off. Partners and kids can team up to take care of everything from the moment Mom wakes up until she returns to bed at night. Serve breakfast in bed, order in some lunch and then take Mom out for a nice meal at a local restaurant. In between meals, let Mom relax any way she sees fit, whether that’s curling up with a good book, dusting off her paint brush and engaging in some artistic endeavors and/or squeezing in a rare midday nap. Mom will undoubtedly appreciate a full day off, which might just make for the best gift of all.

Mother’s Day is the ideal time to offer Mom a unique experience that shows her how much she’s loved and appreciated.