No matter which teams fans support, they’re sure to get hungry watching the action play out. That’s why game day hosts need to plan foods to keep guests satiated as they follow the scores.

Dips, small bites and other finger foods are staples when the game is on because they can be eaten easily in front of the big screen. Utilizing one or more slow cookers to prepare such items creates more time to watch the game, stock the cooler with refreshments and ready the home theater. Slow cookers also can keep meals warm on the buffet table.

This recipe for “Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers” from the Crock*Pot Kitchens makes a great game day meal. Adjust as needed for the game day crowd.

Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Breadstick Dippers

Serves 8

1 jar or can (14 ounces) pizza sauce

3/4 cup chopped turkey pepperoni

4 green onions, chopped

1 can (21/4 ounces) sliced black olives, drained

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

1 package (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened

Dippers

1 package (8 ounces) refrigerated breadstick dough

2 teaspoons melted butter

2 teaspoons minced fresh Italian parsley

1. Combine pizza sauce, pepperoni, green onions, olives, and oregano in a 2-quart slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 2 hours or on high 1 to 1/2 hours or until mixture is hot.

2. Stir in mozzarella and cream cheese until melted and well blended. Serve with warm Breadstick Dippers.

3. For dippers, bake breadsticks according to package directions. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with parsley.