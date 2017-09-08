Homemade Pie Crust Made Easy + Turkey Vegetable Pot Pie Recipe

Pot pie makes for a delicious meal, especially when home cooks go the extra mile and prepare homemade pie crust. Some may be intimidated by the idea of making their own pie crusts, but the following recipe for “Turkey Vegetable Pot Pie with Whole-Wheat Crust” from Michelle Dudash’s “Clean Eating for Busy Families” (Fair Winds) simplifies that process, ensuring a fun and easy time cooking and, ultimately, a delicious meal.

Turkey Vegetable Pot Pie with Whole-Wheat Crust (Serves 6)

For the crust:

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup corn oil

1/3 cup orange juice

For the filling:

1 carton condensed cream of chicken soup (organic preferred)

1/2 cup low-fat milk

11/4 pound boneless, skinless turkey breast, thinly sliced into bite-size pieces

1 cup thinly sliced carrots (or frozen sliced carrots, thawed)

1 cup leeks, quartered lengthwise, then thinly sliced crosswise, using white and pale green parts only

3/4 cup thinly sliced celery

1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

3 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

2 teaspoons dried herbes de

Provence (or 1/2 teaspoon each thyme, rosemary and basil)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

To make the crust: Combine flours and salt in a medium bowl. Pour in oil and orange juice and stir until moistened. Press dough to flatten and chill.

To make the filling: Blend soup and 1/2 cup of milk in a large bowl. Mix in the remaining ingredients.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Divide dough into 2 balls, one slightly larger than the other. Roll the larger ball between 2 large sheets of waxed paper until it is 1/8-inch-thick or until it fits in the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan. Remove the top sheet of waxed paper. Turn dough over and carefully place in the pie pan, removing remaining piece of waxed paper. Press out any bubbles and patch holes with scraps of dough. Pour filling into the prepared pan. Roll remaining dough and lay it on top. Cut any excess dough hanging from the edges and crimp the crust between your thumb and forefinger to seal. Cut a heart into the center to allow steam to escape.

Place the pie on a sheet pan and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until center of crust becomes golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the pie’s center reaches 165 F, covering browned edges only with foil about halfway through cooking. Remove the pie from the oven and allow it to rest for at least 5 minutes before cutting.